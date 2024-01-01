Michigan State University Broad: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Michigan State University Broad program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Michigan State University Broad including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Michigan State University Broad. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Michigan State University Broad has a total enrollment of 164 full-time students. The reported tuition is $52,458.00 per year. The program is 65.2% male and 34.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Michigan State University Broad are promising. 67.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 85.1% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $105,969.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 5.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Michigan State University Broad?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 149 applicants that were accepted to Michigan State University Broad, 164 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Michigan State University Broad.
Michigan State University Broad reported an average GMAT score of 674.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 152 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.34. Additionally, 63 students had prior work experience, with an average of 52 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Michigan State University Broad
1
What is the Michigan State University Broad acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Michigan State University Broad is 58.66%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Michigan State University Broad?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Michigan State University Broad is 674.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Michigan State University Broad?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.34.
4
How can I get into Michigan State University Broad?
To increase your chances of getting into Michigan State University Broad, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.34, a GMAT score of false, and about 52 months of work experience.
