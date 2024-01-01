Pepperdine University Graziadio: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Pepperdine University Graziadio program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Pepperdine University Graziadio including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Pepperdine University Graziadio. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Pepperdine University Graziadio has a total enrollment of 131 full-time students. The reported tuition is $50,940.00 per year. The program is 63.4% male and 36.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Pepperdine University Graziadio are promising. 38.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 82.4% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $64,584.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Pepperdine University Graziadio?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 186 applicants that were accepted to Pepperdine University Graziadio, 131 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Pepperdine University Graziadio.
Pepperdine University Graziadio reported an average GMAT score of 597.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 149 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.27. Additionally, 57 students had prior work experience, with an average of 51 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Pepperdine University Graziadio
What is the Pepperdine University Graziadio acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Pepperdine University Graziadio is 79.49%.
What is the average GMAT score for Pepperdine University Graziadio?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Pepperdine University Graziadio is 597.0.
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Pepperdine University Graziadio?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.27.
How can I get into Pepperdine University Graziadio?
To increase your chances of getting into Pepperdine University Graziadio, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.27, a GMAT score of false, and about 51 months of work experience.
