Applying and enrolling in the Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert has a total enrollment of 90 full-time students. The reported tuition is $19,766.00 per year. The program is 70.0% male and 30.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert are promising. 48.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 76.9% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $91,812.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 114 applicants that were accepted to Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert, 90 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert.
Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert reported an average GMAT score of 631.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 158 and GRE Quantitative score of 157.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.43. Additionally, 40 students had prior work experience, with an average of 58 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert
1
What is the Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert is 59.38%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert is 631.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.43.
4
How can I get into Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert?
To increase your chances of getting into Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.43, a GMAT score of false, and about 58 months of work experience.
