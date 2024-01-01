Pittsburg State University Kelce: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Pittsburg State University Kelce program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Pittsburg State University Kelce including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Pittsburg State University Kelce. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Pittsburg State University Kelce has a total enrollment of 36 full-time students. The reported tuition is $19,154.00 per year. The program is 61.1% male and 38.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Pittsburg State University Kelce are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Pittsburg State University Kelce?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Pittsburg State University Kelce?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the 50 applicants that were accepted to Pittsburg State University Kelce, 36 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Pittsburg State University Kelce.
Pittsburg State University Kelce reported an average GMAT score of 500.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.25. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Pittsburg State University Kelce
1
What is the Pittsburg State University Kelce acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Pittsburg State University Kelce is 94.34%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Pittsburg State University Kelce?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Pittsburg State University Kelce is 500.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Pittsburg State University Kelce?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.25.
4
How can I get into Pittsburg State University Kelce?
To increase your chances of getting into Pittsburg State University Kelce, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.25, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsPortland State University MBA Prairie View A&M University MBA Providence College MBA Purdue University--Fort Wayne Doermer Purdue University--Northwest MBA Purdue University--West Lafayette Krannert Quinnipiac University MBA Radford University MBA Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally Rice University Jones