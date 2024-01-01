Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
General Overview
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally has a total enrollment of 38 full-time students. The reported tuition is $81,000.00 per year. The program is 65.8% male and 34.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $79,944.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 8 years.
Out of the 40 applicants that were accepted to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally, 38 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally reported an average GMAT score of 573.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 147 and GRE Quantitative score of 139.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.35. Additionally, 3 students had prior work experience, with an average of 6 months of previous work experience - 0 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally
1
What is the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally is 71.43%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally is 573.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.35.
4
How can I get into Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally?
To increase your chances of getting into Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Lally, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.35, a GMAT score of false, and about 6 months of work experience.
