Southeast Missouri State University Harrison: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
General Overview
Southeast Missouri State University Harrison has a total enrollment of 28 full-time students. The reported tuition is $544.00 per year. The program is 39.3% male and 60.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Southeast Missouri State University Harrison are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Aug. 1.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Southeast Missouri State University Harrison?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 23 applicants that were accepted to Southeast Missouri State University Harrison, 28 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Southeast Missouri State University Harrison.
Southeast Missouri State University Harrison reported an average GMAT score of 485.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 150.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Southeast Missouri State University Harrison
1
What is the Southeast Missouri State University Harrison acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Southeast Missouri State University Harrison is 54.76%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Southeast Missouri State University Harrison?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Southeast Missouri State University Harrison is 485.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Southeast Missouri State University Harrison?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.5.
4
How can I get into Southeast Missouri State University Harrison?
To increase your chances of getting into Southeast Missouri State University Harrison, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.5, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
