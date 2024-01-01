Tulane University Freeman: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Tulane University Freeman program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Tulane University Freeman including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Tulane University Freeman. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Tulane University Freeman has a total enrollment of 84 full-time students. The reported tuition is $54,138.00 per year. The program is 59.5% male and 40.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Tulane University Freeman are promising. 66.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 71.4% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $102,320.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Tulane University Freeman?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 64 applicants that were accepted to Tulane University Freeman, 84 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Tulane University Freeman.
Tulane University Freeman reported an average GMAT score of 608.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.2. Additionally, 30 students had prior work experience, with an average of 33 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
