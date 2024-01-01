University of Georgia Terry: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Georgia Terry program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Georgia Terry including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Georgia Terry. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Georgia Terry has a total enrollment of 104 full-time students. The reported tuition is $32,606.00 per year. The program is 71.2% male and 28.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Georgia Terry are promising. 82.1% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.9% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $101,223.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Georgia Terry?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 94 applicants that were accepted to University of Georgia Terry, 104 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Georgia Terry.
University of Georgia Terry reported an average GMAT score of 663.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 157 and GRE Quantitative score of 156.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.51. Additionally, 41 students had prior work experience, with an average of 38 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Georgia Terry
1
What is the University of Georgia Terry acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Georgia Terry is 41.05%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Georgia Terry?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Georgia Terry is 663.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Georgia Terry?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.51.
4
How can I get into University of Georgia Terry?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Georgia Terry, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.51, a GMAT score of false, and about 38 months of work experience.
