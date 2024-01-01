University of Maryland--College Park Smith: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Maryland--College Park Smith program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Maryland--College Park Smith including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Maryland--College Park Smith. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Maryland--College Park Smith has a total enrollment of 119 full-time students. The reported tuition is $56,646.00 per year. The program is 65.5% male and 34.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Maryland--College Park Smith are promising. 72.6% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 87.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $103,694.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Maryland--College Park Smith?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Maryland--College Park Smith?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 156 applicants that were accepted to University of Maryland--College Park Smith, 119 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Maryland--College Park Smith.
University of Maryland--College Park Smith reported an average GMAT score of 643.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 154.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.29. Additionally, 56 students had prior work experience, with an average of 64 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Maryland--College Park Smith
1
What is the University of Maryland--College Park Smith acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Maryland--College Park Smith is 37.86%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Maryland--College Park Smith?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Maryland--College Park Smith is 643.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Maryland--College Park Smith?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.29.
4
How can I get into University of Maryland--College Park Smith?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Maryland--College Park Smith, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.29, a GMAT score of false, and about 64 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Massachusetts--Amherst Isenberg University of Massachusetts--Boston MBA University of Massachusetts--Dartmouth MBA University of Massachusetts--Lowell Manning University of Memphis Fogelman University of Miami MBA University of Michigan--Ann Arbor Ross University of Michigan--Dearborn MBA University of Michigan--Flint MBA University of Minnesota--Duluth Labovitz