University of Memphis Fogelman: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Memphis Fogelman program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Memphis Fogelman including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Memphis Fogelman. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Memphis Fogelman has a total enrollment of 31 full-time students. The reported tuition is $704.00 per year. The program is 45.2% male and 54.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Memphis Fogelman are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Memphis Fogelman?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Memphis Fogelman?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 20 applicants that were accepted to University of Memphis Fogelman, 31 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Memphis Fogelman.
University of Memphis Fogelman reported an average GMAT score of 558.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 150 and GRE Quantitative score of 151.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.23. Additionally, 9 students had prior work experience, with an average of 13 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Memphis Fogelman
1
What is the University of Memphis Fogelman acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Memphis Fogelman is 71.43%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Memphis Fogelman?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Memphis Fogelman is 558.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Memphis Fogelman?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.23.
4
How can I get into University of Memphis Fogelman?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Memphis Fogelman, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.23, a GMAT score of false, and about 13 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Miami MBA University of Michigan--Ann Arbor Ross University of Michigan--Dearborn MBA University of Michigan--Flint MBA University of Minnesota--Duluth Labovitz University of Minnesota--Twin Cities Carlson University of Mississippi MBA University of Missouri--Kansas City Bloch University of Missouri--St. Louis MBA University of Missouri Trulaske