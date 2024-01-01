University of Oklahoma Price: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Oklahoma Price program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Oklahoma Price including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Oklahoma Price. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Oklahoma Price has a total enrollment of 66 full-time students. The reported tuition is $54,000.00 per year. The program is 80.3% male and 19.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Oklahoma Price are promising. 56.7% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 76.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $81,114.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Oklahoma Price?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Oklahoma Price?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 46 applicants that were accepted to University of Oklahoma Price, 66 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Oklahoma Price.
University of Oklahoma Price reported an average GMAT score of 604.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 158.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.31. Additionally, 18 students had prior work experience, with an average of 43 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Oklahoma Price
1
What is the University of Oklahoma Price acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Oklahoma Price is 73.02%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Oklahoma Price?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Oklahoma Price is 604.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Oklahoma Price?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.31.
4
How can I get into University of Oklahoma Price?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Oklahoma Price, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.31, a GMAT score of false, and about 43 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Oregon Lundquist University of Pennsylvania Wharton University of Pittsburgh Katz University of Portland Pamplin University of Puerto Rico--Rio Piedras MBA University of Rhode Island MBA University of Rochester Simon University of San Diego MBA University of San Francisco MBA University of Scranton MBA