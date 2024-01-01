University of Rhode Island MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Rhode Island MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Rhode Island MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Rhode Island MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Rhode Island MBA has a total enrollment of 24 full-time students. The reported tuition is $26,512.00 per year. The program is 62.5% male and 37.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Rhode Island MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $45,373.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 30.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Rhode Island MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Rhode Island MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 30 applicants that were accepted to University of Rhode Island MBA, 24 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Rhode Island MBA.
University of Rhode Island MBA reported an average GMAT score of 595.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 155 and GRE Quantitative score of 157.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.36. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Rhode Island MBA
1
What is the University of Rhode Island MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Rhode Island MBA is 93.75%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Rhode Island MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Rhode Island MBA is 595.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Rhode Island MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.36.
4
How can I get into University of Rhode Island MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Rhode Island MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.36, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Rochester Simon University of San Diego MBA University of San Francisco MBA University of Scranton MBA University of South Carolina Moore University of South Dakota MBA University of Southern California Marshall University of Southern Indiana MBA University of Southern Maine MBA University of Southern Mississippi MBA