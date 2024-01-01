University of Southern California Marshall: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Southern California Marshall program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Southern California Marshall including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Southern California Marshall. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Southern California Marshall has a total enrollment of 434 full-time students. The reported tuition is $65,340.00 per year. The program is 53.9% male and 46.1% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Southern California Marshall are promising. 78.8% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 95.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $127,495.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Southern California Marshall?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 568 applicants that were accepted to University of Southern California Marshall, 434 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Southern California Marshall.
University of Southern California Marshall reported an average GMAT score of 708.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 161 and GRE Quantitative score of 159.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.54. Additionally, 210 students had prior work experience, with an average of 66 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Southern California Marshall
1
What is the University of Southern California Marshall acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Southern California Marshall is 29.91%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Southern California Marshall?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Southern California Marshall is 708.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Southern California Marshall?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.54.
4
How can I get into University of Southern California Marshall?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Southern California Marshall, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.54, a GMAT score of false, and about 66 months of work experience.
