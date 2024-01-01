University of Southern Indiana MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Southern Indiana MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Southern Indiana MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Southern Indiana MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Southern Indiana MBA has a total enrollment of 59 full-time students. The reported tuition is $13,850.00 per year. The program is 49.2% male and 50.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Southern Indiana MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 24.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Southern Indiana MBA?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Southern Indiana MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to University of Southern Indiana MBA, 59 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Southern Indiana MBA.
University of Southern Indiana MBA reported an average GMAT score of 528.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.31. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Southern Indiana MBA
1
What is the University of Southern Indiana MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Southern Indiana MBA is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Southern Indiana MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Southern Indiana MBA is 528.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Southern Indiana MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.31.
4
How can I get into University of Southern Indiana MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Southern Indiana MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.31, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Southern Maine MBA University of Southern Mississippi MBA University of South Florida MBA University of South Florida--Sarasota-Manatee MBA University of South Florida--St. Petersburg MBA University of St. Thomas MBA University of Tampa Sykes University of Tennessee--Knoxville Haslam University of Tennessee--Martin MBA University of Texas--Arlington MBA