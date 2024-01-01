University of Texas--Arlington MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Texas--Arlington MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Texas--Arlington MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Texas--Arlington MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Texas--Arlington MBA has a total enrollment of 9 full-time students. The reported tuition is $0.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Texas--Arlington MBA are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Texas--Arlington MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in N/A years.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to University of Texas--Arlington MBA, 9 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Texas--Arlington MBA.
University of Texas--Arlington MBA reported an average GMAT score of 497.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.47. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Texas--Arlington MBA
1
What is the University of Texas--Arlington MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Texas--Arlington MBA is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Texas--Arlington MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Texas--Arlington MBA is 497.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Texas--Arlington MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.47.
4
How can I get into University of Texas--Arlington MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Texas--Arlington MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.47, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
