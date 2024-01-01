University of the Pacific Eberhardt: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of the Pacific Eberhardt program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of the Pacific Eberhardt including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of the Pacific Eberhardt. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of the Pacific Eberhardt has a total enrollment of 21 full-time students. The reported tuition is $63,621.00 per year. The program is 43.0% male and 56.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of the Pacific Eberhardt are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of the Pacific Eberhardt?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of the Pacific Eberhardt?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 42 applicants that were accepted to University of the Pacific Eberhardt, 21 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of the Pacific Eberhardt.
University of the Pacific Eberhardt reported an average GMAT score of 525.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of the Pacific Eberhardt
1
What is the University of the Pacific Eberhardt acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of the Pacific Eberhardt is 60.87%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of the Pacific Eberhardt?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of the Pacific Eberhardt is 525.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of the Pacific Eberhardt?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into University of the Pacific Eberhardt?
To increase your chances of getting into University of the Pacific Eberhardt, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Toledo MBA University of Tulsa Collins University of Utah Eccles University of Vermont MBA University of Virginia Darden University of Washington--Bothell MBA University of Washington Foster University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard University of West Florida MBA University of West Georgia Richards