University of Utah Eccles: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Utah Eccles program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Utah Eccles including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Utah Eccles. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Utah Eccles has a total enrollment of 105 full-time students. The reported tuition is $31,000.00 per year. The program is 77.1% male and 22.9% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Utah Eccles are promising. 56.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 84.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $93,364.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is May 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Utah Eccles?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 91 applicants that were accepted to University of Utah Eccles, 105 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Utah Eccles.
University of Utah Eccles reported an average GMAT score of 651.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 159 and GRE Quantitative score of 157.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.49. Additionally, 42 students had prior work experience, with an average of 51 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Utah Eccles
1
What is the University of Utah Eccles acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Utah Eccles is 46.43%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Utah Eccles?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Utah Eccles is 651.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Utah Eccles?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.49.
4
How can I get into University of Utah Eccles?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Utah Eccles, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.49, a GMAT score of false, and about 51 months of work experience.
