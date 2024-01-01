Yeshiva University Syms: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Yeshiva University Syms program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Yeshiva University Syms including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Yeshiva University Syms. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Yeshiva University Syms has a total enrollment of 52 full-time students. The reported tuition is $19,800.00 per year. The program is 76.0% male and 23.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Yeshiva University Syms are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Yeshiva University Syms?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Yeshiva University Syms?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Yeshiva University Syms, 52 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Yeshiva University Syms.
Yeshiva University Syms reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Yeshiva University Syms
1
What is the Yeshiva University Syms acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Yeshiva University Syms is N/A%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Yeshiva University Syms?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Yeshiva University Syms is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Yeshiva University Syms?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Yeshiva University Syms?
To increase your chances of getting into Yeshiva University Syms, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsYoungstown State University Williamson