There are infinite amounts of cells in the universe, and they are the basic building blocks of life. When you study for a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree, you will be getting up-close to those cells. You'll be examining their composition, their organization, and their specific functions, all while learning how they survive, grow, and reproduce. If the thought of a science degree appeals and the titles of modules such as cellular replication, signal transduction, and cell metabolism all sound fascinating, then a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree could be the perfect fit for your career goals.

What can I do with a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree?

Despite being a seemingly narrow and very niche degree option, a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences major will open a lot of potential career choices. All healthcare professionals need at least a basic understanding of cell biology and the corresponding anatomical sciences. Everyone from physicists to surgeons and medical researchers will need to have training in Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences, so this degree is a good first step if you're planning on one of those careers. However, with a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree, you also qualify for the following positions:

Biology lab technician

Cell biologists

Microbiologist

High school science (or biology) teacher

Of course, the more that you want to progress into the medical field, the more education you will have to complete, often including a PhD. Despite this, and because of the wide range of alternative careers that are open to you, a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree is the 118th most popular in the US.

What to expect from a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences salary?

The BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) is expecting huge growth in cellular biology and anatomical science jobs leading up to 2028. If you choose to become a biochemist or biophysicist, then you can expect an average salary of around $108,180, compared to a postsecondary biology teacher who is expected to earn around $98,700. Using your Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree and heading into the family physician field could see your earnings skyrocket to an average of $211,780. With a Cell/Cellular Biology and Anatomical Sciences degree, the longer that you stay in education, the more that you can earn.

