Marist College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Marist College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Marist College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Marist College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Marist College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Marist College campus by taking you around Poughkeepsie. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Marist College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Marist College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Marist College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Marist College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Marist College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Marist College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Marist College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Marist College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Marist College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Marist College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Marist College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Marist College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Marist College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Marist College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Marist College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Marist College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Marist College and Poughkeepsie during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:24
A classic marist introduction
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:50
My morning routine
Dorms
Since I have 3 8am classes I get up between 7 and 7:20 on most days. Marist is one of those campuses where you want to give yourself time to get to class early because they start exactly at the time your class is scheduled. Many students get breakfast after their 8ams because it gives them more time to sleep in the morning.
00:46
Campus green
Campus
The Marist campus green is more commonly referred to as the Marist campus beach. During the summer people sled down it, and in the summer or nicer weather people play catch or frisbee and do homework while taking in the views of the stone buildings and the Hudson river.
00:20
The dining hall
Food
The dining hall is conveniently located in the student center. Two of the freshman dorms are connected to it (champ and midrise). This is convenient in bad weather because you don't have to walk outside in the bad weather or in the cold of winter. All freshman that live on campus have a full meal plan (commuters get to choose how many meals they would like) they do not get a choice. The dining hall has really good ice cream which is a bonus if you like ice cream.
02:16
Hear from sam, a biology major.
This is Sam, she is a Biology major, and my roommate. This is what she thinks of Marist.
01:35
Meet briana and check out her freshman dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to Sheahan! Sheahan, although it is one of the smaller freshman dorms with only 3 floors, has the nicest closet space. It also tends to be a quieter dorm. While Leo, is its neighboring freshman dorm that is a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
00:37
Check out the kitchen and laundry area in sheehan hall
Dorms
Many people, myself included go to the kitchen to do homework because it is a nice place to focus. The kitchen is a nice amenity to have because sometimes it is nice to be able to cook something for yourself to eat. The laundry room is conveniently located right next to the kitchen so you can do homework at the tables while you are waiting for your laundry.
00:08
The sheahan common room
Dorms
Sheahan is one of the freshman dorms, the common room is basically standard for all freshman dorms at Marist. There is a ping pong table and a foosball table, along with some couches and a couple desks and tables to do homework.
00:54
Hear from another marist student
Dorms
Leo is the neighboring freshman dorm next to Sheehan. It's a little bit bigger and a little bit louder at night and on the weekends.
02:32
Join me on a commute to class on this cold winter morning
Campus
Walking to class in the morning can be slippery when it rains or if it's icy out. Sometimes they don't get out to plow if it snows before 8ams so be prepared, I've seen first hand how many people slip and fall.
