Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) Campus

02:03
Intro to me at arizona state university
Monet Mitchell Campus
Hi!!!! My name is Monet Mitchell. This video is just an intro to why I chose Arizona State University and a few things that I like about it. In future videos I will dive deeper into certain areas so I hope you like my college series videos. Follow my socials to ask me questions and see what my daily life is like!
00:57
Getting your sun card with sohan
Sohan Kotagiri Campus
Here is the first and the most important thing to do when you reach campus.
02:06
Life at asu tempe campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on ASU's Tempe campus.
05:10
Arizona state university: an introduction, pandemic edition
Bianca Dapon Campus
☆ Video 1/8: an introduction to arizona state university, COVID-19 edition. Discusses a general overview of ASU and campus life, i.e. campus life, location, campus and population size, etc.☆
04:49
Covid testimonial - introduction
Alyssa Gerkin Campus
Hi CampusReel! My name is Alyssa Gerkin and I am so excited to talk to you all about ASU and what it means to be a college student here in Tempe.
01:58
W.p carey business school classroom with qiqi
Qiqi Deng Campus
W.P Carey School of Business is the No.1 business school in Arizona, it's the tagline of the school, and a lot of students take classes here.
01:10
Sun devil fitness complex at asu tempe with qiqi
Qiqi Deng Campus
SDFC is a great place to do some exercise on campus. Students can go running, swimming, doing yoga, playing basketball there. Especially the outdoor swimming pool, it’s really a wonderful place for students to have some fun!
01:27
Old main with sohan
Sohan Kotagiri Campus
Here is ASU's prized jewel 
02:08
Hiking the a mountain
Pushan Kochar Campus
Let’s go on a hike to the most famous landmark of ASU: the one and only 
A Mountain.
01:16
Check out memorial union with qiqi (summer 2021) pt 1
Qiqi Deng Campus
Memorial Union
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)

Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU) 1037 S Rural Rd

02:06
Life at asu tempe campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on ASU's Tempe campus.
01:19
Favorite things about asu's tempe campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Tempe campus.
