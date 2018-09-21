What's it really like to live at the dorms at Boston University?? I tell you EVERYTHING you need to know. Then, I bring you to a freshman dorm, a junior dorm, and I show you around my off campus apartment. Along the way I show you the dorm common spaces and dining hall. Enjoy! FROM THE EDITOR: As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at Boston University. But even if you’re a local, BU housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at the Boston University. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Boston University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this BU dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Rich, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of BU residence halls and Boston University housing options. The largest BU housing and dormitory options are Danielson Hall, Myles Standish Hall, Kilachand Hall, 575 Commonwealth Ave, The Towers, Warren Towers, West Campus, Fenway Campus, 1019 Commonwealth Ave. If you are more interested in small dorms and small housing options at Boston University, you will likely prefer East Campus Brownstones, Central Campus Brownstones, South Campus Brownstones, or Bay State Road Brownstones. A third housing option is apartment style living. The two BU dorms that offer this set up are East Campus apartments and South Campus Apartments. Lastly, you may want to consider the Boston University Student Village, which includes high rises like StuVi2, and relatively new residences built in 2009. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. BU housing in Rich Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. BU dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this BU dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Boston University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Boston University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making BU dorms your home means making the most out of the Boston University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. BU housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the BU life and use this Boston University dorm tour in Rich Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.