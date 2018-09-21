Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Boston University (BU)

2024 BU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at BU?

What type of housing does BU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at BU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Boston University (BU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Boston University (BU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Boston University (BU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Boston University (BU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Boston University (BU) dorm rooms?

The Boston University (BU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Boston University (BU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Boston University (BU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

09:01
Boston university college packing list
Jake Brewer Dorms
Jacob shares his freshmen year packing list at Boston University.
00:59
Warren tower dorm rooms
Dorms
I lived in Warren Towers for two years, so I know a lot about it -- it's the most central dorm to East Campus and livingoni ts big communal floors is a great way to make friends your first year at college.
00:43
Laundry
Dorms
In this video, I show you what a laundry room at BU looks like -- this one is in StuVi2, so it's the newest on campus, but most look like this, maybe a little smaller.
06:29
Finding a roommate in college
Jake Brewer Dorms
Jacob shares his tips and advice on finding the best roommate and learning to share spaces in dorms.
02:32
Jess breaks down bu housing
Dorms
Boston University guarantees housing for students for all 4 years at BU. There are many different options for housing on campus in many different styles from standard residence halls to brownstones, high rises, and apartments. Most freshmen either live in west campus or in warren towers.
08:32
Boston university dorm tour (warren towers)
Jake Brewer Dorms
Jacob gives a tour of his freshmen year dorm room at Boston University's Warren Towers. The building houses mostly freshmen and is one of the largest dorm buildings in the country.
01:53
A tour of west campus
Dorms
A look at West Campus, the dorms around it, and sports!
19:20
Alll about dorms-off campus living
Julian Shapiro-Barnum Dorms
What's it really like to live at the dorms at Boston University?? I tell you EVERYTHING you need to know. Then, I bring you to a freshman dorm, a junior dorm, and I show you around my off campus apartment. Along the way I show you the dorm common spaces and dining hall. Enjoy! FROM THE EDITOR: As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at Boston University. But even if you’re a local, BU housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an amazing time at the Boston University. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Boston University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this BU dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Rich, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of BU residence halls and Boston University housing options. The largest BU housing and dormitory options are Danielson Hall, Myles Standish Hall, Kilachand Hall, 575 Commonwealth Ave, The Towers, Warren Towers, West Campus, Fenway Campus, 1019 Commonwealth Ave. If you are more interested in small dorms and small housing options at Boston University, you will likely prefer East Campus Brownstones, Central Campus Brownstones, South Campus Brownstones, or Bay State Road Brownstones. A third housing option is apartment style living. The two BU dorms that offer this set up are East Campus apartments and South Campus Apartments. Lastly, you may want to consider the Boston University Student Village, which includes high rises like StuVi2, and relatively new residences built in 2009. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. BU housing in Rich Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. BU dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this BU dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Boston University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Boston University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making BU dorms your home means making the most out of the Boston University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. BU housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the BU life and use this Boston University dorm tour in Rich Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:58
An interview with two freshman roomates
Dorms
Two freshman discuss finding each other as roommates and life on campus!
02:55
A tour of my apartment and room!
Dorms
Welcome to a tour of my house! Also I give a little info about what living off campus is like!
SHOW MORE

Boston University (BU)

02:55
A tour of my apartment and room!
Dorms
Welcome to a tour of my house! Also I give a little info about what living off campus is like!
03:40
Welcome to my crib
Dorms
Sleeper Hall is one of the three main freshman dorms that make up west campus. The other two are Rich and Claflin Hall, which are pretty much identical. West has one dining hall that is connected to Sleeper and Claflin. West is where most athletes, upperclassmen, and fans of "social life" live.

Boston University (BU) 1019-1023 Commonwealth Avenue

01:58
An interview with two freshman roomates
Dorms
Two freshman discuss finding each other as roommates and life on campus!
01:15
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
Mya, Freshman in the School Of Theatre, takes us on a tour of her dorm room!

Boston University (BU) Allston

00:47
Student film shoot!
Dorms
Stop by a filming for a COM student's student film!

Boston University (BU) Babcock Tower

02:32
Jess breaks down bu housing
Dorms
Boston University guarantees housing for students for all 4 years at BU. There are many different options for housing on campus in many different styles from standard residence halls to brownstones, high rises, and apartments. Most freshmen either live in west campus or in warren towers.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved