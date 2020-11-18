Sign Up
The King's College (KCL) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do The King's College (KCL) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 14 tour videos for The King's College (KCL), so you can expect to spend between 42 to 70 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The King's College (KCL) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The King's College (KCL) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The King's College (KCL) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The King's College (KCL) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The King's College (KCL), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The King's College (KCL) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The King's College (KCL) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The King's College (KCL) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The King's College (KCL) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The King's College (KCL) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at The King's College (KCL)?

Below is a list of every The King's College (KCL) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a The King's College (KCL) tour?

All CampusReel tours for The King's College (KCL) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The King's College (KCL) students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The King's College (KCL).

Who are the tour guides for The King's College (KCL) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The King's College (KCL). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The King's College (KCL) tours:

The King's College (KCL), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The King's College (KCL) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The King's College (KCL) in person.

02:26
Meet brent from the king's college!
Demo Account Interview
Join Brent as he gives a brief tour of The King's College in New York City!
06:15
Meet ally from the king's college!
Demo Account Interview
Hear why Ally decided to attend The King's College!
02:55
Ally's campus tour - part 1
Demo Account Campus
Ally takes us on a tour of King's!
02:22
Ally's campus tour - part 2
Demo Account Campus
Ally continues her campus tour of King's!
02:25
Ally's campus tour - part 3
Demo Account Campus
Ally continues her tour of King's!
02:56
Ally - day in the life at tkc
Demo Account Campus
A day in Ally's life as a student at The King's College
03:56
Meet kylia from the king's college!
Demo Account Campus
If you are interested in a school that really cares about you as more than a number than you'll want to check out King's. King's is a Christian school based in New York City and Kylia would love to show it to you!
02:18
Elizabeth interviews quinn and sophie!
Liz Piazza Interview
Quinn Wallace is a Media, Culture, and Arts major! She is apart of our drama program and student ambassador team! Drew Nagy is a Finance major who also serves as our Academic Development Assistant!
06:48
Esther wickham- student interview
Liz Piazza Interview
Esther Wickham is a Sophmore Journalism major. She currently writes for our school Newspaper and is involved in many campus activities!
04:17
Elizabeth interviews sophie, a student from cambodia!
Liz Piazza Interview
Sophie is an international student from Cambodia who is currently a junior in the Politics, Philosophy, and Economics program.
