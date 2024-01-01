YOU'RE WATCHING
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Dining & Food
00:45
Evie tells you about campus market - one of the best places to eat on campus
Campus market provides some clutch food and grocery options. And, how beautiful is it outside right now?!? That's typical southern California for ya.
01:39
If you're a hungry mustang...
Here Sam shows you some more of the options for dining on Cal Poly's campus.
00:28
Take a look at mustang station with sam
Mustang Station is a great place for food and studying, check it out!
00:37
Check out campus market with sam and christine (feat)
Sam shows you how Campus Market has everything you need from groceries for your on-campus apartment or just a quick snack between classes.
01:13
Evie shows you around the dexter lawn quad
Quad Video(2 of 2; Dexter Lawn Quad); Calpoly Slo – Version 2
00:45
