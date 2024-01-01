Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
2024 Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?
What type of housing does Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|100.0
What are the dorms like at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science feel like home!
- 1731 E 120th St Dorm at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
- Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science Dorm at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
What are the dimensions of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science dorm rooms?
The Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
