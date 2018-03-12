Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
2024 Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?
What type of housing does Claremont McKenna College (CMC) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Claremont McKenna College (CMC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Claremont McKenna College (CMC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Claremont McKenna College (CMC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Claremont McKenna College (CMC) feel like home!
- M.M.C. Athenaeum Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- Roberts Pavilion Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- The Hub Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- Crown Hall Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- Bauer South Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- Parents Field Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- North Quad Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- Bauer North Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
- Honnold Mudd Library Dorm at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
What are the dimensions of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) dorm rooms?
The Claremont McKenna College (CMC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Claremont McKenna College (CMC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Florida (UF)
- Check out these related dorm tours UCLA
- Check out these related dorm tours Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Southern California (USC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Harvard University
- Check out these related dorm tours Boston University (BU)
- Check out these related dorm tours UC Berkeley
- Check out these related dorm tours New York University (NYU)