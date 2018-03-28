How long do Clemson University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Clemson University, so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Clemson University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Clemson University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Clemson University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Clemson University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Clemson, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Clemson University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Clemson weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Clemson University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Clemson University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Clemson University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Clemson University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Clemson if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Clemson University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Clemson University?

Below is a list of every Clemson University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Clemson University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Clemson University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Clemson University students!

What is city Clemson, SC like?

Clemson is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Clemson University.

Who are the tour guides for Clemson University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Clemson University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Clemson University tours:

Clemson University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Clemson University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Clemson and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Clemson University in person.

