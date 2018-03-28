Sign Up
Clemson University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Clemson University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Clemson University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Clemson University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Clemson University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Clemson University campus by taking you around Clemson. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Clemson University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Clemson University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Clemson University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Clemson University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Clemson University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Clemson University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Clemson University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Clemson University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Clemson University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Clemson University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Clemson University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Clemson University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Clemson University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Clemson University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Clemson University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Clemson University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Clemson University and Clemson during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
01:04
Brooks theatre classroom
Khayla Williams Campus
This video shows how classrooms are typically set up at Clemson when they are lecture based and have smaller enrollment numbers. One thing that I love about Clemson is that the class sizes are typically about 18:1.
00:28
Information about meal plans
Khayla Williams Food
Not everyone is required to have a meal plan at Clemson however, even if you don't there are still plenty of ways to eat well on campus. I took a few seconds to explain one way, guest swipes!
00:44
1 introduction
Campus
This video was taken in one of the courtyards at 114 Earle Street Apartment Complex in downtown Clemson.
01:26
Dining at clemson
Nick Weaver Food
This video gives the viewer an idea of the dining halls and meal plan options at Clemson.
01:04
Gameday at clemson's spring game 2019
Nick Weaver Campus
In this video, future Tigers can witness Clemson's legendary death valley first hand during Clemson's annual Spring Game and can get a small taste of what a real game day would be like in the Fall.
00:50
Goodbyes
Nick Weaver Interview
In this video, your virtual tour guide at Clemson "gives you the send off" and wishes you best of luck in choosing your college.
00:51
Night life in clemson
Nick Weaver
By watching this video you can get a taste of what Clemson's downtown scene is like and what college students do sometimes at night for fun.
05:49
Tour of academic buildings on campus
Nick Weaver Academics
The tour guide shows several academic buildings on campus that he attends or has attended classes in and explains his history with each building.
01:38
Tour of greek quad
Nick Weaver
This video takes future Tigers through an event in the Greek Quad and provides information from students who are members of a fraternity and a sorority.
04:01
Tour of earle street apartments
Nick Weaver Dorms
This video is a tour of the new apartments in downtown Clemson called 114 Earle.
