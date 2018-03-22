Sign Up
Florida International University (FIU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Florida International University (FIU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for Florida International University (FIU), so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Florida International University (FIU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Florida International University (FIU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Florida International University (FIU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Florida International University (FIU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Miami, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Florida International University (FIU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Miami weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Florida International University (FIU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Florida International University (FIU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida International University (FIU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Florida International University (FIU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Miami if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Florida International University (FIU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Florida International University (FIU)?

Below is a list of every Florida International University (FIU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Florida International University (FIU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Florida International University (FIU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Florida International University (FIU) students!

What is city Miami, FL like?

Miami is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Florida International University (FIU).

Who are the tour guides for Florida International University (FIU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Florida International University (FIU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Florida International University (FIU) tours:

Florida International University (FIU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Florida International University (FIU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Miami and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Florida International University (FIU) in person.

00:40
Welcome to fiu!!
01:44
Student academic success center
Campus
Com here for financial aid help, registration, and pretty much everything else you would need to go to "the office" for.
01:00
Interview with natalia
Campus
Natalia shares why she moved to Miami to go to FIU!
01:08
Outdoor study area and main fountain
00:58
Interview with andrew
Psych major shares his background and why he chose/likes FIU
00:43
Demographics
Over 50% of students are transfer students and over 60% of students are latins!
00:39
Student life and extracurriculars
Many students have either part time or full time jobs and many others are involved in campus organizations
01:01
Inteview with neyla
Campus
Neyla shares why she chose FIU and her background
01:09
The fresh food company
Food
Buffet-style diner on GC
01:22
Green library breezeway
Campus
Many times you will find a marketplace here!
