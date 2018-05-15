Sign Up
University of Florida (UF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Florida (UF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 94 tour videos for University of Florida (UF), so you can expect to spend between 282 to 470 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Florida (UF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Florida (UF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Florida (UF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Florida (UF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Gainesville, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Florida (UF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Gainesville weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Florida (UF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Florida (UF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Florida (UF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Florida (UF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Gainesville if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Florida (UF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Florida (UF)?

Below is a list of every University of Florida (UF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Florida (UF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Florida (UF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Florida (UF) students!

What is city Gainesville, FL like?

Gainesville is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Florida (UF).

Who are the tour guides for University of Florida (UF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Florida (UF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Florida (UF) tours:

University of Florida (UF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Florida (UF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Gainesville and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Florida (UF) in person.

00:17
Meet your tour guide connor!
Campus
Meet your guide for today's tour of the University of Florida, Connor! Connor is finishing his freshman year (class of 2021) and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering. He is from Southern New Jersey and plays on the club Rugby and the club Wrestling teams! FROM THE EDITOR Are you looking to study at University of Florida but not entirely convinced if it's the right place for you? Rest assured as we present University of Florida campus tour videos to answer all of your questions related to University of Florida. Explore and experience the university from the comfort of your home through this University of Florida campus virtual tour made by a REAL UF student – This video series is a complete guide to University of Florida’s campus and life, and we’ll cover hundreds of places, questions and ideas such as the Swamp, Union Lawn, Lake Alice, and more. What’s the University of Florida campus really like? What are the best parts of University of Florida’s campus? How beautiful is the UF campus really? All of these questions, and more, will be answered in these University of Florida virtual tour videos. Every year thousands of students begin their college journeys at this university. Now you can watch them share their stories, showing how it has been for them exclusively in this University of Florida campus tour. Deciding which university to go for can be a challenging decision to make as a lot depends on it. Plus, before you spend a lot of money and time visiting a school, you need to be positive it is worth it. In this UF campus tour, you can find the information that matters most, including the pros and cons of University of Florida and things to do around University of Florida. These are insights on things you cannot find through a normal online website or a printed brochure. The UF campus virtual tour holds information including but not limited to University of Florida campus size and its surrounding views, housing, social life, dining halls, and more. All this information is made accessible to you at all times. University of Florida has a lot to offer to it thousands of enrolled students, including administrative accessibility and other amenities. The University of Florida campus virtual tour provides you with an opportunity to experience what a typical day is like at the university, and also provides additional crucial information to prepare yourself for living and studying at one of the finest institutes in the world. Check out the University of Florida campus virtual tour now and bookmark this page to visit later to watch exciting campus and tour videos. Stay up-to-date with meaningful insights to help yourself make the right choice.
00:57
Talk with devin outside "the swamp"
Campus
We meet Devin, a friend and teammate of Connor's, and we learn about his academic life at the University of Florida and what he is involved in outside of class!
02:27
Tour the ben hill griffin stadium (with a game day sneak peak)
Campus
We get to hear the inside scoop about the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium from students Connor and Devin. What makes it so unique? What is a game day like? Watch till the end to see! (Also check out the 360 view of the stadium below in the google maps feature)
01:01
How do classes work at uf?
Academics
Listen to Connor explain how a typical class works at the University of Florida.
00:54
What is the gator1 id?
Campus
The Gator1 ID has everything you need while on campus. It is your ID first of all, your meal plan swipes for the dining hall, a debit card linked to your Wells Fargo account, and your Flex Bucks (which are for campus food options other than the dining hall).
01:26
Take a tour of connor's dorm
Dorms
This is a sneak peak of Connor's own dorm, but be sure to watch the full dorm tips & tricks video next!
02:27
Gator corner dining center
Food
What is the Dining hall like? How is the food? Connor and Anthony will answer all of your questions about meal plans and dining on campus.
01:55
Anthony talks about his experiences at uf (rotc)
Food
Connor's friend, Anthony, tells us about his life at UF and what his passions are and what he is involved in.
01:42
Here from students: aydan and cliff
Campus
As Connor interviews his friend Aydan, their friend Cliff joins in! It's a two for one special! We get to hear from two students about their life at UF!
00:37
The century tower
Campus
The Century tower was built to commemorate to 100th anniversary of the University of Florida and it is most definitely an important landmark on our Campus. The bells chime every 15 minutes so you'll always know what time it is! The Century Tower also makes for some great drone footage ;)
