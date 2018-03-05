CAMPUSREEL
Florida State University (FSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
How long do Florida State University (FSU) tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 136 tour videos for Florida State University (FSU), so you can expect to spend between 408 to 680 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Florida State University (FSU) and stay informed on campus life.
Where do Florida State University (FSU) tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your Florida State University (FSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Florida State University (FSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tallahassee, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Florida State University (FSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tallahassee weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Florida State University (FSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do Florida State University (FSU) tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida State University (FSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Florida State University (FSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tallahassee if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Florida State University (FSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at Florida State University (FSU)?
Below is a list of every Florida State University (FSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- Florida State University at Florida State University (FSU)
- Seminole Golf Club at Florida State University (FSU)
- Florida State University: Oglesby Union Administration at Florida State University (FSU)
- Suwannee Room at Florida State University (FSU)
- Spirit Way/Stadium Drive Garage at Florida State University (FSU)
- University Center Club at FSU at Florida State University (FSU)
- Florida State University - Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University (FSU)
- Florida State University Libraries at Florida State University (FSU)
- Hayden Rd at Florida State University (FSU)
- Springfield Community Center at Florida State University (FSU)
- Richard Fallon Theatre and Museum of Fine Arts at Florida State University (FSU)
- FAMU-FSU College of Engineering at Florida State University (FSU)
- Oglesby Union at Florida State University (FSU)
- Florida State University Campus Recreation at Florida State University (FSU)
- Chick-fil-A at Florida State University (FSU)
- Legacy Walk at Florida State University (FSU)
- Standard On College at Florida State University (FSU)
- The Strip Entertainment Group at Florida State University (FSU)
- Westcott Fountain at Florida State University (FSU)
- HCB at Florida State University (FSU)
- Rovetta Business Building at Florida State University (FSU)
- Dodd Lecture Hall at Florida State University (FSU)
- Doak Campbell Stadium at Florida State University (FSU)
- Health and Wellness Center, Florida State University at Florida State University (FSU)
- Strozier Library at Florida State University (FSU)
- Student Life Cinema at Florida State University (FSU)
- Bellamy Bldg at Florida State University (FSU)
- The Sweet Shop Cafe & Lounge at Florida State University (FSU)
- Classroom Building at Florida State University (FSU)
- William Johnston Building at Florida State University (FSU)
- Leach Recreation Center at Florida State University (FSU)
- Center For Demography & Popu at Florida State University (FSU)
- Dodd Hall at Florida State University (FSU)
- Westcott Bldg at Florida State University (FSU)
- FSU Center for Global Engagement at Florida State University (FSU)
- Florida State University Bookstore at Florida State University (FSU)
- FSU Tennis Center at Florida State University (FSU)
- FSU Flying High Circus at Florida State University (FSU)
- Collins Research Building at Florida State University (FSU)
- University Lofts at Florida State University (FSU)
- Legacy Fountain at Florida State University (FSU)
- Landis Green at Florida State University (FSU)
- Deviney Hall at Florida State University (FSU)
- Pride Student Union at Florida State University (FSU)
What will I see on a Florida State University (FSU) tour?
All CampusReel tours for Florida State University (FSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Florida State University (FSU) students!
What is city Tallahassee, FL like?
Tallahassee is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Florida State University (FSU).
Who are the tour guides for Florida State University (FSU) on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Florida State University (FSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of Florida State University (FSU) tours:
Florida State University (FSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Florida State University (FSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tallahassee and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Florida State University (FSU) in person.
Check out these related virtual tours: