Florida State University (FSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Florida State University (FSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 136 tour videos for Florida State University (FSU), so you can expect to spend between 408 to 680 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Florida State University (FSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Florida State University (FSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Florida State University (FSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Florida State University (FSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Tallahassee, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Florida State University (FSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Tallahassee weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Florida State University (FSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Florida State University (FSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida State University (FSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Florida State University (FSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Tallahassee if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Florida State University (FSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Florida State University (FSU)?

Below is a list of every Florida State University (FSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Florida State University (FSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Florida State University (FSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Florida State University (FSU) students!

What is city Tallahassee, FL like?

Tallahassee is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Florida State University (FSU).

Who are the tour guides for Florida State University (FSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Florida State University (FSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Florida State University (FSU) tours:

Florida State University (FSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Florida State University (FSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Tallahassee and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Florida State University (FSU) in person.

00:18
Meet derek johnson from florida state university
FSU is one of the largest schools with 42.000 students!
01:01
About the fsu quad and the weather
Campus
This is a good look at our quad space where all different kind of events will be organised! And did you know all the fountains here swimming pools? It has a fountain you can swim in!
01:51
The famous spot westcott fountain
Campus
Probably one of the most famous buildings on FSU campus! many seniors take pictures here!
00:50
How i start my mornings
Dorms
Riding a scooter to school! Most people do not live on campus at FSU
00:59
Intergration statue
Campus
This statue is to commemorate Black people who were the first to do something at FSU
00:59
Derek's favorite place the student life cinema!
Campus
The Student Life Center is a free movie theatre for students!
00:38
The best part of the student life cinema
The best part is that the SLC is free! This is the way to know what is going on there
03:25
Union wednesdays! the place to be
This is Union/ Market Wednesday! It's a great place to discover orgs, unions, and buy cool things! Plus, the music is always bumpin!
02:37
The bellamy building
Academics
This is the Bellamy Building! If you are in a social science major, this is your main building.
01:47
Derek tells you more about the main library
Academics
This is a tour of the main library that we have! On campus, we actually have 3, but this is the main one!
