University of Central Florida (UCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Central Florida (UCF) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Central Florida (UCF) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus by taking you around Orlando. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Central Florida (UCF) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Central Florida (UCF) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Central Florida (UCF) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Central Florida (UCF)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Central Florida (UCF) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Central Florida (UCF) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Central Florida (UCF) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Central Florida (UCF). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Central Florida (UCF) and Orlando during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:41
Cindi's campus introduction
Campus
Get to know a little bit about Cindi before she starts her campus tour of the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, you'll learn about who she is, where she's from, and what she's studying at UCF.
02:37
Memory mall
Campus
Memory Mall is located behind the UCF student Union and is where tailgating is held during the UCF football season. Cindi highlights the on campus Starbucks and a few other buildings that can be found along memory mall. These buildings include Career Services, the Psychology Building, Classroom Building II, and Classroom Building I. Career Services is where students go to receive resume critiques and mock interviews, as well as internship and job opportunities. The other buildings are mainly used for class purposes. The food trucks are not always on campus, however, they are in this video due to the construction that closed a lot of the food spots in the Student Union.
00:59
Ucf campus culture: longboards
The UCF campus is massive and can be a hassle to navigate on foot. To cut down travel time, many students ride longboards. Cindi highlights the newest trend on campus with longboards - motorised longboards. In this video, Isaiah, a longboarder, gives a quick demonstration of how fast these longboards travel.
02:13
Cindi's tour of freshman suite with resident assistant isha (towers)
Dorms
In this video, Cindi lets Isha, a Resident Assistant at Towers, give a tour of the model suite at Towers. Isha shows the living space as well as the individual rooms and the kitchen. Towers is a set of four tall buildings that houses UCF students. Towers is located near the CFE Arena, UCF Softball field, and the Spectrum Stadium.
02:06
Ucf campus events: market wednesday
Cindi gives a quick peek at what happens on Wednesday at UCF - this is what UCF students know as Market Wednesday. On Wednesdays from 10am - 3pm there are tons of vendors and student organizations in front of the Student Union tabling and selling merchandise. This is one of the most active days on campus during the spring and fall semesters - more active in the fall than in the spring.
01:48
Check out spectrum stadium!
Cindi gives a peek at what UCF's Spectrum Stadium looks like from the Carl Black and Gold Cabana Section. The Spectrum Stadium is where all of the home football games are held. During football season, tailgating is held at Memory Mall. After the tailgate, everyone walks over to the Spectrum Stadium to watch the football game.
02:02
Cindi's tour of the john t. washington center (breezeway)
Food
Cindi walks with her friend Ralph and gives a tour of the John T. Washington Center, also known as the Breezeway, where a few food spots and student resources are kept. In this video, Cindi highlights the bookstore and student ID services while Ralph points out the Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes Pizza, and the gamers that typically hang out here.
02:26
Student union: places to eat
Food
The Student Union has a list of places to choose from when it comes to food. In this video, Cindi highlights a few of her favorite places to eat here. The UCF campus offers a variety of food styles and restaurants, however they are continuously changing. These restaurants currently include Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes, Chili's, Qdoba, Huey Magoo's, Cafe Bustelo, Pollo Tropical, Smoothie King, Starbucks, and a few others located in Knight's Plaza (on the outer circle of the campus).
02:04
Cindi's tour of the student union: student resources
Campus
The Student Union is the heart of the campus at the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, Cindi goes over a few key resources in the Union that are free for UCF students and where you can find them. These resources include free printing, free scantrons, and the Office of Student Involvement.
02:41
Millican hall
Academics
Millican Hall is located across from the UCF Library. Cindi gives a quick glance at where to find the Registrar's Office, the Financial Aid Office, and talks a little bit about what they provide. This is an important building to be familiar with as a student at UCF since this is where students go to receive official transcripts and assistance with paying for tuition.
