Florida State University (FSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Florida State University (FSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Florida State University (FSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Florida State University (FSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Florida State University (FSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Florida State University (FSU) campus by taking you around Tallahassee. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Florida State University (FSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Florida State University (FSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Florida State University (FSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Florida State University (FSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Florida State University (FSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Florida State University (FSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Florida State University (FSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Florida State University (FSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Florida State University (FSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Florida State University (FSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Florida State University (FSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Florida State University (FSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Florida State University (FSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Florida State University (FSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Florida State University (FSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Florida State University (FSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Florida State University (FSU) and Tallahassee during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:18
Meet derek johnson from florida state university
FSU is one of the largest schools with 42.000 students!
01:01
About the fsu quad and the weather
Campus
This is a good look at our quad space where all different kind of events will be organised! And did you know all the fountains here swimming pools? It has a fountain you can swim in!
01:51
The famous spot westcott fountain
Campus
Probably one of the most famous buildings on FSU campus! many seniors take pictures here!
00:50
How i start my mornings
Dorms
Riding a scooter to school! Most people do not live on campus at FSU
00:59
Intergration statue
Campus
This statue is to commemorate Black people who were the first to do something at FSU
00:59
Derek's favorite place the student life cinema!
Campus
The Student Life Center is a free movie theatre for students!
00:38
The best part of the student life cinema
The best part is that the SLC is free! This is the way to know what is going on there
03:25
Union wednesdays! the place to be
This is Union/ Market Wednesday! It's a great place to discover orgs, unions, and buy cool things! Plus, the music is always bumpin!
02:37
The bellamy building
Academics
This is the Bellamy Building! If you are in a social science major, this is your main building.
01:47
Derek tells you more about the main library
Academics
This is a tour of the main library that we have! On campus, we actually have 3, but this is the main one!
