Yale University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Yale University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Yale University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Yale University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Yale University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Yale University campus by taking you around New Haven. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Yale University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Yale University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Yale University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Yale University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Yale University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Yale University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Yale University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Yale University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Yale University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Yale University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Yale University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Yale University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Yale University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Yale University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Yale University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Yale University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Yale University and New Haven during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:38
Meet harold! and get ready to experience yale, through his eyes
Academics
Hey Guys! My name is Harold and I'm super excited to show you guys what it means to be a part of the Yale Community. We are currently in Sterling Memorial Library, which is one of Yale's most impressive buildings, and my personal favorite!
00:56
Harold gives you a tour of ezra stiles college
Dorms
We are now walking through Ezra Stiles college, one of the residential colleges here at Yale. Ezra Stiles is known for having the best dining hall on campus, with some of the most amazing pizza you will ever have!
00:32
Harold admires some architecture on campus
Campus
One of my favorite things about Yale is the BEAUTIFUL architecture on Campus. Whenever I'm stressed out or just want some time to myself I love walking through campus and admiring the buildings.
00:25
Views from outside payne whitney gym!
Campus
Payne Whitney Gym is the largest gym at Yale. It is a 14 story building, with tons of different exercise facilities including dance studios, swimming pools, saunas and so much more!
01:23
Harold shows you one of the largest lecture halls at yale!
Academics
Welcome to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall, one of the largest lecture halls on campus! The main auditorium in the building can hold 414 people, while the smaller seminar rooms where sections meet generally hold around 20-35 students. Its really awesome to be able to experience both the huge lecture hall settings, as well as smaller sections where you can really dig into the material!
00:36
Harold takes you through the becton engineering and applied science center
Academics
Welcome to the Becton Engineering and Applied Science Center! This is where many Engineering classes, as well at the CEID (Center for Engineering and Design)
00:34
A glimpse at the department of computer science
Academics
Welcome to Arthur K. Watson Hall. This is where all of the CompSci classes are held! The CompSci department has increasingly experienced collaborations with other disciplines at Yale, including psychology, business, statistics, music, medicine, physics and more.
01:14
Harold gives you a tour of rosenkranz hall- the polisci/public affairs building
Academics
Welcome to Rosenkranz Hall! As a Political Science major I spend a ton of time in this building, and have really grown to love the small class sizes offered in this building. Small, discussion based classes are a great way to dig into material that may be glossed over in a larger lecture-style class!
01:53
Harold breaks down the residential college system at yale
Dorms
Every year Freshmen get sorted into one of the 14 residential colleges. Most of the Freshmen do live on Old Campus; however, there is still a large Freshman community living in their actual college from the start of their Yale careers!
00:37
Views from benjamin franklin college
Dorms
Welcome to Benjamin Franklin College!
