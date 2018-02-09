Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Brown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Brown University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Brown University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Brown University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Brown University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Brown University campus by taking you around Providence. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Brown University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Brown University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Brown University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Brown University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Brown University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Brown University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Brown University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Brown University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Brown University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Brown University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Brown University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Brown University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Brown University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Brown University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Brown University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Brown University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Brown University and Providence during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:59
Meet ike! and get ready for him to take you through a day in his life
Ike is a junior studying business, entrepreneurship, and organizations. He is heavily involved around campus. Check out Bruno the Bear in the background - it has been the college's mascot since 1887.
01:15
Ike shows off "brown's beautiful main green".
The main green is considered the social hub of campus. On sunny afternoons, like today, kids hang out and do work, play frisbee, and a ton of other activities.
00:29
Take a stroll with tomi through the main green at brown
The main green at Brown is part of the original 8-acre campus. Concerts, dances, exhibits and more all take place here, along with day-to-day activities like frisbee.
00:24
Tomi stops for a quick frisbee toss on the quad
A typical college stereotype: students play frisbee. It's definitely true, at least at Brown.
00:47
Tomi shows you around his dorm room at brown
Dorms
Tomi is a junior from Nigeria living in housing specifically for international students.
00:31
Tomi asks manu why he chose brown
Campus
Manu, president of the International House, explain his reasoning for choosing Brown - the community atmosphere.
00:36
Take a walk with tomi through his dorm hallway
Dorms
Freshmen live with a roommate in units of 50 to 60 1st years. Following freshman year, upperclassmen pick their own rooms, such as a single or with friends in a suite or apartment, through a housing lottery system.
01:20
Welcome to "hotel andrews" - the freshman dorms at brown
Dorms
Hotel Andrews is a large semi-quad structure made of a main terrace and two winged dorms connected on both sides. The wings, East and West Andrews, along with the main hall, create a space known as Andrews Commons.
00:42
Ollie and tomi introduce the main dining hall on campus: the ratty
Food
Tomi considers The Ratty the number 1 eatery on campus. The Ratty is a buffet-style dining hall and is open from 7am to 7:30pm and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
00:17
Check out the main eatery on campus: the ratty
Food
The Sharpe Refectory, better known as "The Ratty", was renovated in 2017 to provide more and better meal options on campus. The salad bar was doubled in size and three new serving stations were made to provide on-demand omelettes, pastas, pizza and sandwiches.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved