Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

SUNY College at Potsdam Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do SUNY College at Potsdam tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 14 tour videos for SUNY College at Potsdam , so you can expect to spend between 42 to 70 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of SUNY College at Potsdam and stay informed on campus life.

Where do SUNY College at Potsdam tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your SUNY College at Potsdam tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring SUNY College at Potsdam in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Potsdam, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at SUNY College at Potsdam , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Potsdam weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The SUNY College at Potsdam website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do SUNY College at Potsdam tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY College at Potsdam starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because SUNY College at Potsdam students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Potsdam if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the SUNY College at Potsdam admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at SUNY College at Potsdam ?

Below is a list of every SUNY College at Potsdam building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a SUNY College at Potsdam tour?

All CampusReel tours for SUNY College at Potsdam include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see SUNY College at Potsdam students!

What is city Potsdam, NY like?

Potsdam is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at SUNY College at Potsdam .

Who are the tour guides for SUNY College at Potsdam on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at SUNY College at Potsdam . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of SUNY College at Potsdam tours:

SUNY College at Potsdam , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if SUNY College at Potsdam is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Potsdam and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting SUNY College at Potsdam in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:08
Introduction
Trish Treacy Campus
Hello! I'm Trish! I hope everyone finds my tour enjoyable and informative!
03:07
Dorm tour
Trish Treacy Dorms
Hey guys! This is a tour of my dorm. I live in Draime Hall, and I have a single room. Watch this video to find out what residence hall suits you best!
02:08
Quads
Trish Treacy Campus
This is some information on the academic quads! Each quad has its own purpose on campus. I hope you find this helpful.
04:42
Meal plans and dining halls
Trish Treacy Food
Here are my favorite places to eat! SUNY Potsdam has been voted #1 in SUNY for food service for the past two years! Yum!
05:30
Schedule
Trish Treacy Academics
This is a quick breakdown of a daily schedule. My schedule is primarily music based, but I still hope you find this helpful!
03:37
Clubs and environment
Trish Treacy Campus
From Greek Life to A Capella, SUNY Potsdam has it all! It's really easy to find where you belong here!
03:39
Application advice
Trish Treacy Academics
Applying to college can be scary! Hopefully some of my tips in this video can help you! Common App is the way to go!
01:53
Advice to incoming freshmen
Trish Treacy Interview
Hey guys! I know transitioning into college can be a really scary time. The true trick is to remain confident, you'll be surprised where it takes you!
01:02
Union tour
Trish Treacy Campus
Student Union has everything you need! From textbooks to toothbrushes, you can find it all here! (Don't forget: the food is BANGIN!)
01:12
Farewell
Trish Treacy Campus
Thanks so much for this experience! I hope these videos helped you to understand our campus more! If you're visiting, don't be a stranger!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved