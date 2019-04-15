Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

SUNY College at Potsdam Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. SUNY College at Potsdam is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the SUNY College at Potsdam vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the SUNY College at Potsdam campus by taking you around Potsdam. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit SUNY College at Potsdam in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY College at Potsdam is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the SUNY College at Potsdam people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting SUNY College at Potsdam and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting SUNY College at Potsdam in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at SUNY College at Potsdam ?

For your convenience, below is a list of SUNY College at Potsdam places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring SUNY College at Potsdam on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting SUNY College at Potsdam in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a SUNY College at Potsdam virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting SUNY College at Potsdam in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour SUNY College at Potsdam . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience SUNY College at Potsdam and Potsdam during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:08
Introduction
Trish Treacy Campus
Hello! I'm Trish! I hope everyone finds my tour enjoyable and informative!
03:07
Dorm tour
Trish Treacy Dorms
Hey guys! This is a tour of my dorm. I live in Draime Hall, and I have a single room. Watch this video to find out what residence hall suits you best!
02:08
Quads
Trish Treacy Campus
This is some information on the academic quads! Each quad has its own purpose on campus. I hope you find this helpful.
04:42
Meal plans and dining halls
Trish Treacy Food
Here are my favorite places to eat! SUNY Potsdam has been voted #1 in SUNY for food service for the past two years! Yum!
05:30
Schedule
Trish Treacy Academics
This is a quick breakdown of a daily schedule. My schedule is primarily music based, but I still hope you find this helpful!
03:37
Clubs and environment
Trish Treacy Campus
From Greek Life to A Capella, SUNY Potsdam has it all! It's really easy to find where you belong here!
03:39
Application advice
Trish Treacy Academics
Applying to college can be scary! Hopefully some of my tips in this video can help you! Common App is the way to go!
01:53
Advice to incoming freshmen
Trish Treacy Interview
Hey guys! I know transitioning into college can be a really scary time. The true trick is to remain confident, you'll be surprised where it takes you!
01:02
Union tour
Trish Treacy Campus
Student Union has everything you need! From textbooks to toothbrushes, you can find it all here! (Don't forget: the food is BANGIN!)
01:12
Farewell
Trish Treacy Campus
Thanks so much for this experience! I hope these videos helped you to understand our campus more! If you're visiting, don't be a stranger!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved