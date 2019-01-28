Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Georgia Southern University (GSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 46 tour videos for Georgia Southern University (GSU), so you can expect to spend between 138 to 230 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgia Southern University (GSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgia Southern University (GSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Statesboro, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgia Southern University (GSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Statesboro weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgia Southern University (GSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia Southern University (GSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgia Southern University (GSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Statesboro if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgia Southern University (GSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

Below is a list of every Georgia Southern University (GSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Georgia Southern University (GSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgia Southern University (GSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgia Southern University (GSU) students!

What is city Statesboro, GA like?

Statesboro is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgia Southern University (GSU).

Who are the tour guides for Georgia Southern University (GSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgia Southern University (GSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours:

Georgia Southern University (GSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgia Southern University (GSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Statesboro and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person.

02:23
The video where tandra introduces herself, georgia southern and statesboro
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I introduce myself and give y'all a preview of what I'll be talking about during my CampusReel tour. Get ready to hear all about dining, housing, Greek life and a lot more!
01:55
The video where tandra learns about on campus upperclassmen dorms
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video I sit down with my friend Denita, who is a senior. She stays on campus at a dorm/apartment called Freedom's Landing. While it is a dorm, there is more than meets the eye at this place!
03:02
The video where tandra is reminded about freshman dorms
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video, I sat down with Kyle, a freshman who currently stays at Southern Pines. Southern Pines (Pines) for short, is one of the many dorms we have on campus. While lacking an in suite stove and washer/dryer, Kyle still had many positive things to say about his dorm!
03:54
The video where tandra brags about her apartment and living off campus
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video I discuss what it's like living off campus after living on campus for three years! I take you on a tour of my apartment at The Grove, as well as talk about the pros and cons to living off campus.
03:16
The video where tandra takes you on a pedestrium tour
Tandra Smith Campus
At Georgia Southern, we don't have a quad per se. Instead we have a thing called our Pedestrium, where a majority of the academic buildings on campus are. This is the first video is a series, where I take you guys on a tour of the Pedestrium!
04:07
The video where tandra finishes the pedestrium tour
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I complete my tour of the Pedestrium by showing off our two lakes on campus, Lake Ruby and Lake Wells, as well as our new Interdisciplinary Building and much more. A walk from one end of campus to the other is around 10-15 minutes.
02:13
The video where tandra tours the parker college of business
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I show y'all the Parker College of Business, also known as COBA. This is where finance majors, marketing majors and other business related majors have most of their classes. COBA is pretty high-tech too.
02:48
The video where tandra shows off sanford hall (aka the best building on campus)
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I finally get to show y'all my academic building, Sanford Hall. This is the building where communication arts students, such as journalism and PR majors, have most of their classes in. This is also where the on-campus radio station, WVGS is, as well as a TV studio for the on-campus TV station, Channel 99.
01:22
The video where tandra shows you how the russell union theatre also doubles as a lecture hall
Tandra Smith Academics
The Russell Union Theatre also doubles as a large lecture hall. I had American Government in this lecture hall, which had over 200 people in there. This is where a lot of freshman have their core classes, usually really early in the morning or late in the evening. This room also shows recent movies every month, free of charge!
01:02
The video where tandra shows you what a typical classroom is like
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I show you what a typical classroom is like in the Parker College of Business. Most classrooms on campus have anywhere from 20 to 40 chairs, like in this room, or desk/chair hybrid seats. The class sizes for classes in these classrooms are usually around 30-40 people. In comparison, the Russell Union Theatre in the last video seats over 200.
