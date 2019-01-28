How long do Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 46 tour videos for Georgia Southern University (GSU), so you can expect to spend between 138 to 230 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgia Southern University (GSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgia Southern University (GSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Statesboro, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgia Southern University (GSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Statesboro weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgia Southern University (GSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia Southern University (GSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgia Southern University (GSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Statesboro if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgia Southern University (GSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

What will I see on a Georgia Southern University (GSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgia Southern University (GSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgia Southern University (GSU) students!

What is city Statesboro, GA like?

Statesboro is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgia Southern University (GSU).

Who are the tour guides for Georgia Southern University (GSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgia Southern University (GSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgia Southern University (GSU) tours:

Georgia Southern University (GSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgia Southern University (GSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Statesboro and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person.

