Georgia Southern University (GSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Georgia Southern University (GSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Georgia Southern University (GSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Georgia Southern University (GSU) campus by taking you around Statesboro. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia Southern University (GSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Georgia Southern University (GSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Georgia Southern University (GSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Georgia Southern University (GSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Georgia Southern University (GSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Georgia Southern University (GSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Georgia Southern University (GSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Georgia Southern University (GSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Georgia Southern University (GSU) and Statesboro during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:23
The video where tandra introduces herself, georgia southern and statesboro
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I introduce myself and give y'all a preview of what I'll be talking about during my CampusReel tour. Get ready to hear all about dining, housing, Greek life and a lot more!
01:55
The video where tandra learns about on campus upperclassmen dorms
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video I sit down with my friend Denita, who is a senior. She stays on campus at a dorm/apartment called Freedom's Landing. While it is a dorm, there is more than meets the eye at this place!
03:02
The video where tandra is reminded about freshman dorms
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video, I sat down with Kyle, a freshman who currently stays at Southern Pines. Southern Pines (Pines) for short, is one of the many dorms we have on campus. While lacking an in suite stove and washer/dryer, Kyle still had many positive things to say about his dorm!
03:54
The video where tandra brags about her apartment and living off campus
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video I discuss what it's like living off campus after living on campus for three years! I take you on a tour of my apartment at The Grove, as well as talk about the pros and cons to living off campus.
03:16
The video where tandra takes you on a pedestrium tour
Tandra Smith Campus
At Georgia Southern, we don't have a quad per se. Instead we have a thing called our Pedestrium, where a majority of the academic buildings on campus are. This is the first video is a series, where I take you guys on a tour of the Pedestrium!
04:07
The video where tandra finishes the pedestrium tour
Tandra Smith Campus
In this video, I complete my tour of the Pedestrium by showing off our two lakes on campus, Lake Ruby and Lake Wells, as well as our new Interdisciplinary Building and much more. A walk from one end of campus to the other is around 10-15 minutes.
02:13
The video where tandra tours the parker college of business
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I show y'all the Parker College of Business, also known as COBA. This is where finance majors, marketing majors and other business related majors have most of their classes. COBA is pretty high-tech too.
02:48
The video where tandra shows off sanford hall (aka the best building on campus)
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I finally get to show y'all my academic building, Sanford Hall. This is the building where communication arts students, such as journalism and PR majors, have most of their classes in. This is also where the on-campus radio station, WVGS is, as well as a TV studio for the on-campus TV station, Channel 99.
01:22
The video where tandra shows you how the russell union theatre also doubles as a lecture hall
Tandra Smith Academics
The Russell Union Theatre also doubles as a large lecture hall. I had American Government in this lecture hall, which had over 200 people in there. This is where a lot of freshman have their core classes, usually really early in the morning or late in the evening. This room also shows recent movies every month, free of charge!
01:02
The video where tandra shows you what a typical classroom is like
Tandra Smith Academics
In this video, I show you what a typical classroom is like in the Parker College of Business. Most classrooms on campus have anywhere from 20 to 40 chairs, like in this room, or desk/chair hybrid seats. The class sizes for classes in these classrooms are usually around 30-40 people. In comparison, the Russell Union Theatre in the last video seats over 200.
