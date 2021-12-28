Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of North Carolina at Greensboro Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of North Carolina at Greensboro tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 82 tour videos for University of North Carolina at Greensboro, so you can expect to spend between 246 to 410 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of North Carolina at Greensboro and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of North Carolina at Greensboro tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of North Carolina at Greensboro tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of North Carolina at Greensboro in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Greensboro, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of North Carolina at Greensboro, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Greensboro weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of North Carolina at Greensboro website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of North Carolina at Greensboro tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Carolina at Greensboro starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of North Carolina at Greensboro students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Greensboro if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of North Carolina at Greensboro admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of North Carolina at Greensboro?

Below is a list of every University of North Carolina at Greensboro building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of North Carolina at Greensboro tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of North Carolina at Greensboro include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of North Carolina at Greensboro students!

What is city Greensboro, NC like?

Greensboro is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Who are the tour guides for University of North Carolina at Greensboro on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of North Carolina at Greensboro tours:

University of North Carolina at Greensboro, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of North Carolina at Greensboro is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Greensboro and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of North Carolina at Greensboro in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:16
Joining student government and leadership organizations at unc greensboro with joshua
Demo Account Interview
Joining Student Government and Leadership Organizations at UNC Greensboro with Joshua
01:52
Why ashley loves uncg: history, community and opportunity
Demo Account Interview
Why Ashley loves UNCG: History, Community and Opportunity
01:06
Why i chose uncg with music major, ashley
Demo Account Interview
UNCG's music department did a great job of maintaining connection with Ashley, which is why she chose UNCG!
02:33
Meet kristin, a kinesiology student at unc greensboro
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kristin, a Kinesiology Student at UNC Greensboro
01:02
How i knew unc greensboro cared about me with brooklyn
Demo Account Interview
How I Knew UNC Greensboro Cared About Me with Brooklyn
01:45
My honors college experience at unc greensboro with brooklyn
Demo Account Interview
My Honors College Experience at UNC Greensboro with Brooklyn
01:53
Meet brooklyn, a studio art student at unc greensboro
Demo Account Interview
Meet Brooklyn, a Studio Art Student at UNC Greensboro
01:18
Tour rachel's room in ragsdale/mendenhall residence hall at unc greensboro
Demo Account Campus
Tour Rachel's Room in Ragsdale/Mendenhall Residence Hall at UNC Greensboro
01:29
What to know about ragsdale/mendenhall residence hall at unc greensboro with rachel
Demo Account Campus
What to Know About Ragsdale/Mendenhall Residence Hall at UNC Greensboro with Rachel
03:33
A day in the life of adyera at unc greensboro
Demo Account Campus
A Day in the Life of Adyera at UNC Greensboro
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved