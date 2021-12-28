Sign Up
For schools
University of North Carolina at Greensboro Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of North Carolina at Greensboro is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of North Carolina at Greensboro vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus by taking you around Greensboro. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of North Carolina at Greensboro in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Carolina at Greensboro is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of North Carolina at Greensboro people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of North Carolina at Greensboro and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of North Carolina at Greensboro in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of North Carolina at Greensboro?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of North Carolina at Greensboro places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of North Carolina at Greensboro on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of North Carolina at Greensboro in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of North Carolina at Greensboro virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of North Carolina at Greensboro in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:16
Joining student government and leadership organizations at unc greensboro with joshua
Demo Account Interview
Joining Student Government and Leadership Organizations at UNC Greensboro with Joshua
01:52
Why ashley loves uncg: history, community and opportunity
Demo Account Interview
Why Ashley loves UNCG: History, Community and Opportunity
01:06
Why i chose uncg with music major, ashley
Demo Account Interview
UNCG's music department did a great job of maintaining connection with Ashley, which is why she chose UNCG!
02:33
Meet kristin, a kinesiology student at unc greensboro
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kristin, a Kinesiology Student at UNC Greensboro
01:02
How i knew unc greensboro cared about me with brooklyn
Demo Account Interview
How I Knew UNC Greensboro Cared About Me with Brooklyn
01:45
My honors college experience at unc greensboro with brooklyn
Demo Account Interview
My Honors College Experience at UNC Greensboro with Brooklyn
01:53
Meet brooklyn, a studio art student at unc greensboro
Demo Account Interview
Meet Brooklyn, a Studio Art Student at UNC Greensboro
01:18
Tour rachel's room in ragsdale/mendenhall residence hall at unc greensboro
Demo Account Campus
Tour Rachel's Room in Ragsdale/Mendenhall Residence Hall at UNC Greensboro
01:29
What to know about ragsdale/mendenhall residence hall at unc greensboro with rachel
Demo Account Campus
What to Know About Ragsdale/Mendenhall Residence Hall at UNC Greensboro with Rachel
03:33
A day in the life of adyera at unc greensboro
Demo Account Campus
A Day in the Life of Adyera at UNC Greensboro
