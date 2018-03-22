Sign Up
Kansas State University (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Kansas State University (KSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Kansas State University (KSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Kansas State University (KSU) campus by taking you around Manhattan. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Kansas State University (KSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Kansas State University (KSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Kansas State University (KSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Kansas State University (KSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Kansas State University (KSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Kansas State University (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Kansas State University (KSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Kansas State University (KSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Kansas State University (KSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Kansas State University (KSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Kansas State University (KSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Kansas State University (KSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Kansas State University (KSU) and Manhattan during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:35
Meet jack!
Campus
To be more specific I'm involved in Rock Climbing Club and the Electronic Design Club, as well as Goodnow Hall Governing Board! Hope to see ya'll at K-State!
02:57
Jack shows off the quad and explains the different types of tests at ksu
Academics
Unfortunately there aren't a lot of good hammocking trees in the quad, but, there are some GREAT ones right across the street from Goodnow.
01:48
A view of the architecture building.
Campus
The street view does not represent the building at all, as you guys can see from the video. I didn't go well into the building because it was during the middle of the day and I didn't want to be too disruptive, but they have some really cool looking facilities and exhibits in there!
01:59
Anderson, mccain, and the wwii memorial.
Campus
I would have liked to show you guys a bit closer view of the WWII Memorial, but filming one of these vlog-esque tours there felt slightly disrespectful, especially given my background and my desire to serve. However, if you even get the chance to come to KSU, please visit the WWII and Vietname Memorials. They are very close to each other and are both well worth seeing.
01:01
Showing off a "traditional double" in goodnow!
Dorms
My buddy that lives there REALLY didn't want to be in the video for some reason. Nothing else to share, just thought ya'll would find that funny :) Also, the street view is a model room inside Wefald.
04:46
Jack's room! a 2x2 suite!
Dorms
Some traditional double hallways are co-ed, but not very many.
02:54
Additional dorm perks
Dorms
One thing I forgot to mention are the numerous things you can check out from the front desk. This is anything from a vacuum cleaner to a drill to a hair dryer. You name it, they probably have it.
02:39
Inside kstate's hale library
Campus
I briefly mention iTAC, which is basically you life IT department! Anything technology related that you have a problem with, they can help. Just call into ksu iTAC and they'll help you out!
03:47
Engineering part 1: buildings and classrooms
Academics
Something that's pretty neat is that you can actually fill out a form and get a key card which will unlock private labs at any hour of night! That way you can go in and work on projects after hours.
01:23
Engineering part 2: sas
Academics
I can't emphasize enough what a lifesaver SAS is. Seriously, their help has had such a positive impact on my grades that it's pretty ridiculous.
