University of Kansas (UK) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Kansas (UK) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Kansas (UK) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Kansas (UK) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Kansas (UK) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Kansas (UK) campus by taking you around Lawrence. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Kansas (UK) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Kansas (UK) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Kansas (UK) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Kansas (UK) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Kansas (UK) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Kansas (UK) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Kansas (UK)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Kansas (UK) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Kansas (UK) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Kansas (UK) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Kansas (UK) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Kansas (UK) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Kansas (UK) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Kansas (UK) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Kansas (UK) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Kansas (UK). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Kansas (UK) and Lawrence during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:38
How many students go the university of kansas
Sharing with you some numbers in regards to the student population at the university. the university keeps growing and keeps admitting more and more students . The university has a high acceptance rate of 90% as of 2016
01:45
University of kansas is considered a college town
Campus
I consider the university to be a college town! the university is a major population of the city, lawrence. There is much activities or outdoor stuff to do in the town but kansas city is only 30 mins away and most student go down there and have fun besides campus activities and events.
00:52
Most of your time will be spent on jayhawk boulevard
Campus
As a first or second year student, you will be spending most of your time on the jayhawk boulevard because that is where a lot of the more general classes are. The jayhawk boulevard is a more centralized location on campus and its a great walk
01:22
Watson library biggest library on campus
Academics
The watson library is the biggest library on the lawrence campus, it is famous for the stacks where a lot of students study!!! If you like to study in the library then this is an awesome place to visit
01:04
This is a video showing the engnieering building on my campus
Academics
So the engineering building has 3 different buildings joined together making it easier for students within the school to access all 3 buildings without having to step outside. The buildings not only accomodate classes but it aslo had offices, labs and research space.
00:57
This is what an engineering classrooms looks like
Academics
The school of engineering has it classrooms set up in a more discussion based settings. I love this style of teaching because it speeds up the process of working in-class problems and helps in maing friends
00:19
This is what a college classroom looks like!
Academics
Usually the size of classes vary from course to course but this is what a typical classroom looks like. Although it doesnt look discussion oriented, professors will pair you up in teams to work on problems.
02:05
Meet mitch!
Campus
Mitch shares his expereince as an architectural student, his challenges, advantages and disadvantages of going to the university of kansas
02:06
Interview with mitch part 2
Campus
Mitch shares his expereince as an architectural student, his challenges, advantages and disadvantages of going to the university of kansas
01:57
We have 12 seasons of weather
Campus
If you did not know, out here in the mid-west the weather is not always favorable, you can find students wearing thick jackets in late April when its supposed to be spring. Weather changes on a daily basis so its advisable to always have a jacket on you regardless
