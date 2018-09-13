Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Kennesaw State University (KSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Kennesaw State University (KSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Kennesaw State University (KSU) campus by taking you around Kennesaw. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Kennesaw State University (KSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Kennesaw State University (KSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Kennesaw State University (KSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Kennesaw State University (KSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Kennesaw State University (KSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Kennesaw State University (KSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Kennesaw State University (KSU) and Kennesaw during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:37
What is a "lecture hall"?
Academics
Here is a small view of a typical lecture hall and Human Communication class on Kennesaw's campus.
03:35
Welcome to my dorm!!
Dorms
So this is my beloved dorm!! All of the furniture in my room is included with the dorm. I live in a 2x1 at University Village Suites.
02:14
Game day at fifth third bank stadium!
Follow me as I experience my first college football game at Kennesaw State University's game vs. Alabama State University.... GO OWLS!
02:47
Good eats! dining hall tour- how's the food?
Food
Here's a quick tour of the buffet style dining hall here on Kennesaw's campus. Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy the food! (:
01:19
Dining hall pt. 2 - what's a "meal plan"?
Food
Here's my take on how the meal plan works for students here!
00:19
Welcome to kennesaw state university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Taylor! I am a freshman at Kennesaw State and I am so excited to show you all this gorgeous campus. I hope that you enjoy seeing it through my eyes. Watch out for any surprises along the way (:
02:48
Social science building!!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the Social Science building, one of the largest academic buildings on Kennesaw's campus!
02:33
University college - building of first year & transition students!
Academics
Here is a tour of University College on Kennesaw's campus. This building serves mainly as a classroom building, but it also holds important offices for first year students.
03:31
A look at the horace w. sturgis library
Academics
Here is the library on Kennesaw's Campus. In this video I discuss the resources that are available in the campus library.
02:03
Welcome to the english building!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the ever so large English building on the Kennesaw campus. In this video, I walk you through the halls and show you one of the most important rooms/offices in the English building, The Writing Center.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved