Marymount University (MU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Marymount University (MU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Marymount University (MU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Marymount University (MU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Marymount University (MU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Marymount University (MU) campus by taking you around Arlington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Marymount University (MU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Marymount University (MU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Marymount University (MU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Marymount University (MU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Marymount University (MU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Marymount University (MU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Marymount University (MU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Marymount University (MU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Marymount University (MU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Marymount University (MU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Marymount University (MU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Marymount University (MU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Marymount University (MU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Marymount University (MU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Marymount University (MU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Marymount University (MU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Marymount University (MU) and Arlington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

08:47
5 tips for college freshmen
KeVonne Johnson
Here are five tips that I discovered while experiencing my first year in college that I found helpful for a successful first year.
07:01
A weekend in my life as college student
KeVonne Johnson
From cheering at the basketball games to jumping around in a trampoline park with your friends, a weekend is never dull for a Marymount student. Come watch what a typical weekend is like for me at Marymount University!
12:47
My first year experience at marymount university
KeVonne Johnson Academics
In this video, I discuss my freshman year experience at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. I talk about dorms, social life on campus, classes and how to manage with adjustment to being a college student.
10:55
Pros & cons of going to marymount university
KeVonne Johnson Academics
After being a student for a semester I wanted to share what my thoughts on what is great about Marymount and what needs some work.
08:28
College vlog: chick-fil-a mukbang
KeVonne Johnson Food
This is just a vlog of me walking around the area with my college friend Maggie while we get Chick-Fil-A and talk about our start to the spring semester.
05:42
First day back college: visiting georgetown, dc
KeVonne Johnson
To start the new semester off I vlogged my first day back at Marymount and hanging out with my college friends as we explore Georgetown, DC.
17:57
Final's week
KeVonne Johnson Academics
This video I vlog my last week aka final's week and show you what it is like as a Marymount student during finals period.
14:19
A typical day at marymount university 2019
KeVonne Johnson Academics
Hey you guys! Today I am sharing a video of me vlogging one of my days at Marymount University. Follow me around to see the campus and what things I do in a day as a student!
