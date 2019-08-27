Sign Up
Marymount University (MU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Marymount University (MU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Marymount University (MU), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Marymount University (MU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Marymount University (MU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Marymount University (MU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Marymount University (MU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Arlington, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Marymount University (MU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Arlington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Marymount University (MU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Marymount University (MU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Marymount University (MU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Marymount University (MU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Arlington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Marymount University (MU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Marymount University (MU)?

Below is a list of every Marymount University (MU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Marymount University (MU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Marymount University (MU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Marymount University (MU) students!

What is city Arlington, VA like?

Arlington is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Marymount University (MU).

Who are the tour guides for Marymount University (MU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Marymount University (MU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Marymount University (MU) tours:

Marymount University (MU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Marymount University (MU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Arlington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Marymount University (MU) in person.

5 tips for college freshmen
KeVonne Johnson
Here are five tips that I discovered while experiencing my first year in college that I found helpful for a successful first year.
A weekend in my life as college student
KeVonne Johnson
From cheering at the basketball games to jumping around in a trampoline park with your friends, a weekend is never dull for a Marymount student. Come watch what a typical weekend is like for me at Marymount University!
My first year experience at marymount university
KeVonne Johnson
In this video, I discuss my freshman year experience at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. I talk about dorms, social life on campus, classes and how to manage with adjustment to being a college student.
Pros & cons of going to marymount university
KeVonne Johnson
After being a student for a semester I wanted to share what my thoughts on what is great about Marymount and what needs some work.
College vlog: chick-fil-a mukbang
KeVonne Johnson
This is just a vlog of me walking around the area with my college friend Maggie while we get Chick-Fil-A and talk about our start to the spring semester.
First day back college: visiting georgetown, dc
KeVonne Johnson
To start the new semester off I vlogged my first day back at Marymount and hanging out with my college friends as we explore Georgetown, DC.
Final's week
KeVonne Johnson
This video I vlog my last week aka final's week and show you what it is like as a Marymount student during finals period.
A typical day at marymount university 2019
KeVonne Johnson
Hey you guys! Today I am sharing a video of me vlogging one of my days at Marymount University. Follow me around to see the campus and what things I do in a day as a student!
