For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Miami University-Oxford Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Miami University-Oxford virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Miami University-Oxford is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Miami University-Oxford virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Miami University-Oxford vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Miami University-Oxford campus by taking you around Oxford. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Miami University-Oxford virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Miami University-Oxford in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Miami University-Oxford is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Miami University-Oxford people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Miami University-Oxford and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Miami University-Oxford in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Miami University-Oxford ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Miami University-Oxford places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Miami University-Oxford virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Miami University-Oxford on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Miami University-Oxford in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Miami University-Oxford virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Miami University-Oxford virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Miami University-Oxford virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Miami University-Oxford in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Miami University-Oxford . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Miami University-Oxford and Oxford during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:52
Meet jenna at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
In this video, Jenna introduces herself and tells a little bit about Miami University of Ohio.
01:26
The academic quads of miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
To show you campus in a nutshell, Jenna describes each academic quad at Miami University.
02:21
Tappan hall, miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
Established in 1970, Tappan Hall is a residential hall on the South-East side of Miami University's campus.The hall is coed and has three floors plus a basement. Within the basement, there is a rec room, kitchen, lounge, and laundry facilities. Currently, Tappan Hall is about 70% freshmen.
02:51
Residential quads at miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
In this video, I touch on the main residential quads on Miami University's campus. While there aren't many, there are also various residential buildings spread throughout Western campus. Typically, these buildings are newer and nicer. A large portion of Miami students also opt to live in off campus apartments and houses. However, this is not an option for freshmen or sophomores. Freshmen also CANNOT have cars on Campus.
03:01
Our dorm, miami university
Jenna Schwab Dorms
Although it may not be the newest, our dorm room is a perfect example of a standard double at Miami University. Each dorm room comes with a fridge, beds, dressers, desks, office chairs, and a closet/cubby. Furniture cannot be added nor removed from your dorm, and there might be more rules about your walls than you think!
01:28
Pearson hall
Jenna Schwab Academics
Pearson Hall of Miami University has three floors plus a basement. Many science and medical classes take place in this building, with many professors offices being on the top floor. Pearson Hall has many renovated study areas with charging stations.
01:08
The psychology building at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
Near East Quad, Miami University's psychology building has many windows and unique architectural concepts. On the inside, students will find study bays, atriums, and chalkboards for group work.
01:22
Harrison hall at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
Harrsion Hall is Miami University's political science building. Although Harrsion Hall is small in comparison to many other academic buildings, there are many classrooms.
03:00
Professors at miami university
Jenna Schwab Academics
Miami has a 17:1 student to faculty ratio. This means that most professors are always willing to help and schedule additional appointments if need be. In this video, my roommate and I explain our experiences.
01:56
My schedule
Jenna Schwab Academics
In this video, I talk about my typical day and how much time that I personally, spend in the library.
