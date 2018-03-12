Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Muhlenberg College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Muhlenberg College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Muhlenberg College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Muhlenberg College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Muhlenberg College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Muhlenberg College campus by taking you around Allentown. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Muhlenberg College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Muhlenberg College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Muhlenberg College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Muhlenberg College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Muhlenberg College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Muhlenberg College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Muhlenberg College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Muhlenberg College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Muhlenberg College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Muhlenberg College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Muhlenberg College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Muhlenberg College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Muhlenberg College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Muhlenberg College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Muhlenberg College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Muhlenberg College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Muhlenberg College and Allentown during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:25
Welcome to muhlenberg!
Campus
This is the lawn in front of Academic Row and the bell tower. Victor's lament, the big red statue, is also located here. Lots of students hang out on the lawn on nice days, playing frisbee and swinging in hammocks. Lots of orientation activities also take place here including a candlelight welcoming ceremony.
01:07
Hi i'm sarah!
Campus
Hi I'm Sarah! I am a first year student here at Muhlenberg and I am so excited to be showing you around. Hopefully one day you too will be a mule.
00:50
Welcome to our quad
Dorms
This is the quad located in "freshman land" between Prosser, Walz and Brown, the three freshman dorms. In the fall, the RA's of all the freshman dorms throw a barbecue for everyone on campus. The quad is usually used as a hangout and meet-up spot by the freshmen.
03:40
Welcome to my room
Dorms
01:05
Welcome to academic row
Campus
Welcome to Academic Row! All of the main academic buildings are located here. An easy way to remember the order of the buildings is STHEM for Science, Trumbower, Haaus, Ettinger, Moyer.
01:12
Check out the life sports center!
Campus
This is the Life Sports Center, or LSC for short. There is a cardio loft, a weight room, gymnasium, field house, pool, racquetball rooms and a wrestling room here. All freshman have to take a course called "Principals of Fitness and Wellness" in which you are taught how to use the equipment in the gym.
01:22
Outside the center for the arts
Campus
Sarah introduces you to the Center for the Arts on Muhlenberg College campus. The Center for the Arts is home to theatre, dance, music and visual arts. It is a beautiful building and something arts related is always going on.
01:30
Sarah takes you inside the center for the arts
Campus
03:20
My friend thomas talks about theatre
Campus
I'm here in the Red Door with my friend Thomas who is a theatre major and he is going to talk about the basics of Muhlenberg Theatre. We will talk about the different types of shows you can do since theatre is such a huge part of Muhlenberg and how theatre looks as a freshman.
00:49
New science building
Academics
This is the New Science Building. Fun fact, it actually doesn't have a real name yet, so most people just call it "New Sci" for short.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved