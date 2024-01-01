Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)

Introducing an Ohio University student, AnnMarie! W Green Dr

Welcome to the Schoonover Center!! and also the Luxury of having chairs everywhere Schoonover Center

Take a peak inside Masyn's dorm room Carr Hall

AnnMarie on College Green talking about different quads on campus Ohio University Campus Green Historic District

AnnMarie in front of The Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Nelson Dining hall and a rundown of meal plans on campus. Nelson Commons

AnnMarie says goodbye with some last words of advice! Ohio University College of Business

FACT: A bobcat only goes to the game for the halftime show! Peden Stadium

The bike path and a view you can't get anywhere else! Hockhocking Adena Bikeway

Hidden treasure 10 minutes off campus Stroud's Run State Park Parking Lot

Ohio University: being in the middle of nowhere is awesome! N Court St

Ping Rec Center and how to overcome gymtimidation!! Ping Recreation Center

Peak into a lecture hall and why it is not as intimidating as it looks! Morton hall athens ohio

Miami isn't the only place to have a South Beach Nelson Commons

Living off campus at Ohio University N Congress St

Ohio University wants you to achieve! Vernon R. Alden Library

What your classroom here at OU might looking like Grover Center

Inside the Grover Center Grover Center

Welcome to the Baker Center! John Calhoun Baker University Center

Welcome to Alden library! Vernon R. Alden Library