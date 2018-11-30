Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Oregon State University (OSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Oregon State University (OSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Oregon State University (OSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Oregon State University (OSU) campus by taking you around Corvallis. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Oregon State University (OSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Oregon State University (OSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Oregon State University (OSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Oregon State University (OSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Oregon State University (OSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Oregon State University (OSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Oregon State University (OSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Oregon State University (OSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Oregon State University (OSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Oregon State University (OSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Oregon State University (OSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Oregon State University (OSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Oregon State University (OSU) and Corvallis during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:16
About me
Jason Heneghan Campus
My name is Jason Heneghan and I am a junior here at OSU, welcome to my tour! Here you can learn a little about me and what I'm going to show you on my tour.
01:01
Austin hall
Jason Heneghan Campus
Austin Hall is the home of the college of business here at OSU, inside you can find academic advising, marketplace, study rooms, and much more.
01:14
Class types
Jason Heneghan Academics
All the way from big lecture halls, to smaller personal classrooms, as well as our unique 360 degree rooms.
00:50
Classrooms
Jason Heneghan Academics
Here at OSU, we have 3 types of classrooms. We have big 200 student lecture halls, smaller and more personal classrooms, as well as 360 degree lecture halls which are very unique to our campus.
01:11
Dining dollars system
Jason Heneghan Food
Here at OSU, we have a debit system where money is loaded onto your student ID at the beginning of every term.
01:26
Dixon rec cente
Jason Heneghan Campus
Dixon rec center is the main place for students to go get their workout in, they have basketball courts, raquetball courts, an indoor track, weight room, and cardio room.
00:43
Goodbye
Jason Heneghan Campus
Thank you for touring OSU with me, hopefully, you can consider coming and touring campus.
00:47
Goss collisium
Jason Heneghan
Goss is the home of the OSU baseball team.
00:34
Library quad
Jason Heneghan Campus
The library quad serves almost the same purpose of the memorial union quad.
01:33
Library tour
Jason Heneghan Academics
The Valley Library here at OSU is very unique as it offers a plethora of tutors and services to ensure the success of its students.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved